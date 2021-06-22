Post Talks, Gupkar Alliance Says Will Attend PM’s Meet on 24 June

National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday, 22 June, announced that PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, and he will attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minster Narendra Modi later this week, reported ANI.

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders had congregated at the residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar today to discuss a “joint strategy” for the PM meeting.

Adnan Ashraf, People’s Conference Party spokesperson, in an interview with The Quint stated that the party has agreed that the pain and suffering felt by the people of Kashmir must be highlighted in the Prime Minister’s meeting.

"“We will hope that this engagement facilitates return to democracy and empowerment of the people of Kashmir.”" - Adnan Ashraf, Official Spokesperson, People’s Conference Party

Also Read: What’s Likely on Agenda for PM Modi’s All-Party J&K Leaders Meet?

Adding that it’s time to involve stakeholders for a new social contact, Ashraf said that the party will stress “the need for the dialogue to be positive, decisive, and result oriented”.

The PM meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24 June, in New Delhi, will consist of fourteen political leaders. It also has former chief ministers on the invitee list like National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad.

This would be the first such exercise to be held between the Centre and Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders since J&K was stripped of its statehood.

‘Hope Meeting is Not for Optics but Serious Debate’

CPI(M) Leader and PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami in an interview with The Quint said that CPI(M) has always been open to any dialogue or communication with the Centre when it comes to the living conditions of the people of Kashmir and hopes that it it not just an eyewash and for optics.

Story continues

Also Read: Delimitation in J&K: What is it and Where Does the Process Stand?

"“As far as this meeting is concerned, we don’t even know the agenda. But certainly as a political party, CPI(M) has always said that an opportunity for any contact, dialogue, and communication to discuss the issues that the people of this region are facing will not be missed.”" - Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, CPI(M) Leader and PAGD spokesman

“We hope that this meeting is not just for optics or an eyewash and that there should be some seriousness with those who are holding power in New Delhi. We are demanding restoration of Constitutional rights and our historic status,” Tarigami added.

Also Read: 14 J&K Leaders Invited for Meeting With PM, Delimitation to Figure

. Read more on India by The Quint. Post Talks, Gupkar Alliance Says Will Attend PM’s Meet on 24 JuneB'wood vs Times Now: Producers Guild & Channel 'Settle' Matter . Read more on India by The Quint.