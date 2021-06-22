



22 Jun 2021: J&K: Gupkar alliance to discuss PM Modi's meeting invitation today

Parties of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will today meet to discuss their joint strategy for the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. Top leaders of the alliance will meet at Gupkar road, Srinagar, the residence of PAGD President Farooq Abdullah, at 11 am for the talks. Here are more details on this.

Details: 'All from the alliance will attend today's meet'

"Everybody (from the alliance) is likely to attend this meeting in which the alliance leadership will take a decision about the invitation," PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami told reporters. Tarigami, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has also been invited to the PM's meet. Other invitees include Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and JKAP chief Altaf Bukhari.

Context: Indian government invited 14 leaders from J&K for meet

The central government had last week sent invites to 14 leaders from Jammu Kashmir for the meeting on Thursday. The meet is being seen as the first step toward restarting political processes in the former state, that was stripped of its special status and subsequently bifurcated into two Union Territories in 2019. Assembly elections are also due to be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Other details: Farooq Abdullah calls meeting of NC leaders on Wednesday

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti's party, the PDP, has authorized her to take a call on the invitation from New Delhi. Meanwhile, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has called a meeting of senior party leaders on Wednesday. The majority view in the NC is it should participate in the all-party meet and raise the issue of restoration of the state's autonomous status, reported Hindustan Times.

Fact: BJP to chalk out 'counter strategy' against Gupkar alliance

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said he would hold a meeting with senior party leaders to prepare a "counter-strategy" against the Gupkar alliance for the all-party meet. That meeting is expected to take place at 11 am in Jammu.

Alliance: What is the Gupkar alliance?

The Gupkar alliance is an amalgam of five mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP, the NC, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, and the Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC). It was formed last October with the aim of restoring provisions of Article 370, which granted a special status to J&K.

