J&K: Drone That Was Shot Down Identified as Hexacopter, Explosives Found

The drone shot down earlier on Friday, 23 July, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanchak area has been identified as a Hexacopter, news agency ANI reported.

The Hexacopter, which was spotted around six kilometres inside the Indian border was found to be carrying around 5 kg of explosive material, ANI reported.

This comes after another suspected drone was spotted in the Satwari area on Wednesday.

The National Security Guard's (NSG) anti-drone system had also picked a drone near the Jammu Air Base on 16 June. The deployment of the system came following the drone attack on the Jammu air base last month.

Since the attack, the Indian Air Force has enhanced the preventive measures around the Jammu airbase and other important airbases in the country. Strict measures have also been taken to address small drone threats, ANI reported.

Drone sightings have seen a sudden jump since the Jammu attack, with the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel firing at them in several recent instances.

(With inputs from ANI)

