J&K Cop Davinder Singh, Arrested by NIA in Terror Case, Dismissed

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested by the NIA in a terror case, was on Thursday, 20 May, dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

A notification issued by the General Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration said, "The Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) from service, with immediate effect."

The National Investigation Agency on Monday, 6 July, filed a charge sheet against Singh and five others for a conspiracy to wage war against India and other terror charges.

According to a press release by the NIA, the accused “were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Pakistani State Agencies to commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India.”

They were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January 2020 after Singh was found to have assisted terrorists of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen to travel to Jammu from Kashmir. The car in which Singh and few others were travelling was apprehended as they were ferrying two wanted Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a car en route to Delhi.



Singh was reportedly the "contact" in the Ministry of External Affairs for carrying out espionage activities for the terror group.

According to the charge sheet, Singh had his Pakistan High Commission’s contact on his phone as ‘Pak Bhai’.

However, the NIA also said that Singh wasn’t able to make any progress in the purported plan by the Pakistani embassy officials.

The NIA charges against the accused include criminal conspiracy and attempt to wage war under the Indian Penal Code, terror offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as provisions relating to illegal guns, ammunition and explosives under the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

