J-K Chief Secretary visits Drass War Memorial ahead of Kargil Vijay Divas

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam visited Drass War Memorial on Sunday. Indian Army also paid homage to Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during Kargil War. The 20th anniversary of 'Operation Vijay' will be celebrated with the theme 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew' and troops from three battalions will undertake expeditions to the peaks where their units had fought under impossible conditions to drive out the intruders. Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the success of Operation Vijay. On 26 July 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders. 26 July is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.