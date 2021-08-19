J&K Apni Party Worker Shot Dead by Terrorists; L-G, Mufti Condemn Attack

A worker of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Thursday, 19 August.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Lone. The incident took place at his residence at Devsar in Kulgam, news agency ANI reported.

J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari condemned the killing, calling the incident "barbaric".

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, and National Conference's Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Anguished to hear about the terror attack on political leader Shri Ghulam Hassan Lone at Devsar,Kulgam.I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. My prayers & thoughts with bereaved family in this time of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 19, 2021

Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 19, 2021

Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2021

Earlier Attacks on Political Leaders

Two days back, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by terrorists in the same district. The deceased, identified as Javed Ahmad Dar, was serving as the party's constituency president of Homeshalibugh in Kulgam.

Before that, BJP's Kulgam Kisan Morcha President and his wife were shot dead by suspected terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district on 9 August.

