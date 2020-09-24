J&K Advocate Babar Qadri Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead by unidentified militants in Srinagar on Thursday, 24 September, news agency PTI reported, quoting the police.

The incident took place at Qadri's residence in Hawal in Srinagar around 6:25 pm.

According to PTI, Qadri used to appear on TV debates and write for opinion pages of local papers, but was not liked by the separatist circles.

Omar Abdullah, PDP Condemn Incident

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter condemn the incident. "The sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat. Sadly his warning was his last tweet," Abdullah tweeted.

In his last tweet, Qadri has asked the police to file an FIR against one person for spreading "wrong campaign that I work for agencies". "This untrue statement can lead to threat to my life," he had tweeted.

The PDP also condemned the killing.

This incident comes just a day after a Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson was killed by militants in J&K's Budgam on Wednesday.

