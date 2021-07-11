J&K Administration Sacks 11 Employees, Including Sons Of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin, Over Terror Links

Cracking down on the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the UT administration has sacked 11 of its employees for allegedly working as overground workers (OWGs) for terrorists, reports Hindustan Times.

The sacked employees belong to the J&K Police, the departments of education, agriculture, skill development, power and health, and also the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

It should be noted that those sacked include Syed Ahmed Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, who are both sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. While one of them was employed with the SKIMS, the other was working for the education department.

The officials said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had tracked terror funding trails of the duo, and found them involved in raising, recovering, collecting and transferring funds through non-banking transactions for terror activities of their father’s organisation.

Those sacked include four from Anantnag, three from Budgam, and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Kupwara and Pulwama.