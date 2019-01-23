IWF lifts ban on Indian weightlifter Sanjita

Imphal Jan 23 (IANS) The International Weightlifting Federation on Wednesday lifted the ban on India's Sanjita Khumukcham on Wednesday.

The ban was provisionally imposed last year on suspicion that she used banned drugs. Because of the ban, Sanjita could not take part in some international competitions.

She said she received the news of the ban being lifted early on Wednesday.

"I have not had training for the last 10 months. Although I will practise, it will be rather difficult," she said.

