IVCA Awards 2021 Expands Ambit, Recognises Outstanding Action in Healthcare, Gender Diversity, Inclusive India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) touched a new milestone this year by expanding the ambit of its much-coveted annual IVCA PE-VC Awards. While the idea behind initiating the PE-VC awards has been to showcase the stakeholders, government and the country as a whole and bring larger community focus on the industry by recognizing their achievements, this year, IVCA, focussed on recognising funds who have been creating jobs through their investments, promoting outstanding action for better Healthcare and Gender Diversity, and championed an Inclusive India investment.

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) was recognised with the Exemplar Ecosystem Enabler Award for the most valuable contribution to support the Alternative Investment Ecosystem. Warburg Pincus and Nexus Venture Partners secured the award for most Spectacular Exits, Elevation Capital was awarded Best Fundraising Performance of the Year for having been able to generate strong LP interest and successfully increase dry powder during the pandemic period. Sequoia Capital was awarded the Job Creator of the Year for creating the greatest number of direct and indirect jobs. Chiratae Ventures was felicitated with the Outstanding Action for Better Healthcare Award, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, who have shown strong commitment to improving gender diversity in investment ecosystem, received the Outstanding Action in Gender Diversity Award, and Better Capital received the Inclusive India Award for betting on startups outside established startup hubs while amplifying a more Inclusive India approach. The winners were announced on the third day of IVCA’s annual Flagship Event, the IVCA Conclave.

Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital who spoke on behalf of the team said, “India that needs to create over a 100 million jobs over the next decade and entrepreneurship is the path of creating those jobs.” SuvirSujan, Co-founder, Nexus Venture Partners talked about Nexus VP where they produced local software products outside India and believed that with the right risk capital and right advice they can create and sell global products. He also added, “It is important for entrepreneurs to think global first and have a mindset shift and access the global customer and global talent early”. Other winners also shared their insights and experiences of their journey. Vishal Mahadevia, MD, Warburg Pincus discussed how investors invest so much into backing founders and companies while it is also important to return money to investors as well. Vivek Mathur, Operating Partner, Elevation Capital talked about raising funds during the tough times of COVID and thanked jury and LPs. Dr. Ferzaan Engineer, Ranjith Menon, discussed how health care is important for India and to reach over a billion people with good health care technology will play a major role. Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, spoke about investing, which is not a job, but a way of life. Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO & Founder, Better Capital, talked about founders and ecosystem as well as the PE-VC community that has given the opportunity. To view the full award ceremony recording, please click here.

The eminent jury members for the PE-VC awards 2021 included - Anita George - CDPQ, Ashish Dhawan - Central Square Foundation, Deepak Bagla - Invest India, Gautam Kumra - McKinsey & Co., Maria Kozloski - Rockefeller Foundation, Pari Natarajan - Zinnov, Sanjeev Bikhchandani - Info Edge. The intent of jury deliberation was to bring tacit knowledge and experience of members, in conjunction with data, to assess nominees more effectively.

Now, in its 10th year, IVCA Conclave is India's premiere private equity and venture capital event. Focused on the Private Equity and Venture Capital investments in India, this exclusive event is designed to be an ideal environment for exchange of ideas, exploring business opportunities, securing long term source of capital, assessing regulatory scenarios and high-end networking.

About IVCA IVCA (www.ivca.in) is the oldest and most influential PE/VC Industry body in India, with the sole focus to promote the AIF asset class within India and overseas. IVCA’s mission is to promote a healthy environment for the growth of private equity and venture capital which is much needed to support economic growth, good governance, entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation in India.

