Ivankovic vows to elevate Iran's football style

Tehran, Nov 23 (IANS) Iranian Persepolis head coach Branko Ivankovic said he is going to transfer his knowledge to Iran and elevate the style of football in the country.

"I came to Iran to change your style of play and improve your game. Iranian teams were playing English style of football and it's normal because the sport had been brought to the country by Englishmen," Ivankovic was quoted as saying by Tehran Times on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I want to change your traditional game into the modern style, that's why I am here," Ivankovic said.

"At the moment, I am Persepolis coach and I am very satisfied with the results we've achieved during the previous years. I am happy to be at Iran's most popular team," he said.

The Croatian was a nominee to take charge of the Croatia national football team but Zlatko Dalic replaced Ante Cacic in the European team.

"I was a candidate for the post but it's not a new story. I wish all the best for Croatia in the World Cup. Iran have also a great future in the World Cup because Iranian national team has been prepared very well," the 63-year-old coach said.

--IANS

