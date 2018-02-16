Itel becomes second fastest growing brand in India

Setting benchmarks in the Indian market, itel Mobile has now been listed as the pioneering mobile phone brand as per the latest CMR report. A Transsion Holdings Conglomerate brand, itel has emerged as the second largest player in the overall mobile phone market in India by capturing nine percent market share for the year 2017. The latest milestone further consolidates brand itel's market leadership, which has been built on the successful reception of its innovative product offerings amongst Indian consumers. The report highlighted itel Mobile as one of the few mobile brands observed to have a strong upwards trajectory in 2017 despite market fluctuations, registering an exponential growth of 217 percent year-on-year.