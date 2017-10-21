ITBP organises High Altitude Football tournament

Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 21(ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised India's highest altitude football tournament for the border villages of Ladakh region.

'ITBP High Altitude Football Cup-2017' is one of the world's highest tournament where matches will be played on football grounds located at about 11000 to 14500 feet altitude in Ladakh. 40 teams from different regions of Ladakh will participate.

It is difficult to breathe at the venue because of the low oxygen and atmospheric pressure of cold desert. These hurdles make this tournament the most challenging football cup in India.

The tournament was inaugurated with a match between United Ladakh and Black Yak.

The tournament is funded and encouraged by the Home Ministry of India under the Civic Action Program with a motive to promote football and health awareness in the border areas. (ANI)