    Italy's football coach signs contract extension until 2020

    Indo Asian News Service

    Rome, Aug 10 (IANS) The chief of the Italian Football Federation has said that national team coach Gian Piero Ventura has signed a two-year contract extension that runs until 2020.

    Ventura initially inked a two-year contract when he was hired in June 2016 and has agreed to extend the deal until UEFA European Championship in 2020, reports Efe.

    In a press conference on Wednesday, Italian Football Federation President Carlo Tavecchio expressed satisfaction with Ventura's job so far, considering that Italy is undergoing a generational and cultural change.

    Ventura said the Italian team was confident about its chances to achieve great things.

    The 69-year-old Ventura said he was aiming to secure a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, put on a good performance and be one of the UEFA European Championship title contenders.

