Italy PM blasts ultras for disrespecting Anne Frank

Rome, Oct 25 (IANS/AKI) Italy's centre-Left Premier Paolo Gentiloni has slammed fans from Serie A soccer side Lazio who posted stickers of Jewish Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank in a Roma shirt along with anti-Semitic slogans.

"There are groups of 'ultra' football fans who think they can make fun of the personage of Anne Frank," Gentiloni said during a visit to the northeast Veneto region.

"What happened is unbelievable and unacceptable, and it cannot be brushed off or undervalued," he added.

Rome's Jewish community immediately protested the incident during Lazio's 3-0 weekend win over Cagliari in Rome at the weekend.

The stickers were stuck on glass barriers inside the Roma South Curve stand at Rome's Olympic Stadium because Lazio's own North Curve had been closed following racist chants.

The offensive Anne Frank photomontage first appeared across the Italian capital in 2013.

--IANS/AKI

