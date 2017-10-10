Italy pip Albania in World Cup qualifier

Shkodër (Albania), Oct 10 (IANS) Right winger Antonio Candreva's goal helped Italy beat Albania 1-0 to earn seeding in an European zone second-round play-off of the 2018 football World Cup qualifiers.

Candreva's 73rd minute close-range strike after being set up by Leonardo Spinazzola's cross from the right proved to be the main difference between the two sides at the Loro Borici stadium on Monday.

Italy, playing in their 800th match, dropped their 3-4-3 formation which gave them a draw against Macedonia. The four-time World Cup winners had earlier lost 0-3 to Spain and were in desperate need of a win to be seeded in the play-offs.

Italy head coach Gian Piero Ventura moved back to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Inter Milan's Candreva and Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne flanking strikers Ciro Immobile of Lazio and Eder of Inter.

Italy got their first real chance in the 21st minute when Immobile charged ahead making the most of a defensive error but goalkeeper Etrit Berisha closed him down to save at a tight angle.

The match was lively with frequent changes in possession. Albania forward Armando Sadiku tried from outside the box but Italian veteran custodian Gianluigi Buffon saved before Eder hit the side netting straight after with a long shot.

The first half finished with Immobile firing narrowly wide after a Leonardo Bonucci ball from the back and Buffon had to save a vicious Roshi effort at the expense of a corner.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Italy had two good chances but Eder fired high after using his pace to get free before Insigne tested Berisha with a volley.

At the other end, Eros Grezda forced a big save from a diving Buffon.

But Italy broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with Candreva's first goal of the season.

In stoppage time, Immobile had a great chance to double Italy's advantage but he shot it wide.

However, Italy's experienced defence kept Albania at bay to seal a 1-0 win.

At the end of Group G, Italy have 23 points after seven wins, two draws and a defeat. They have finished as runners-up in the group.

"We achieved the objectives that were set for us. I'm happy for the guys because they've always given a lot. It's important for all of us to make the World Cup," Ventura said, according to the Italian football federation's website.

"This is an important group of players, we have some limits at the moment but there was a desire to try things. I was confident when the situation was dramatic and I'm even more so now."

--IANS

pur/bg