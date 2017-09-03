Italy call for Chelsea full-back Zappacosta

Rome, Sep 3 (IANS) Italy on Sunday included newly-signed Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta in their football squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifying clash against Israel on Tuesday.

"Davide Zappacosta has been called up to the squad for the Israel match. He'll be available for training in the afternoon," Italy said on Twitter.

Zappacosta was included after Leonardo Spinnazzola was injured during a 0-3 defeat to Spain in Madrid on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Zappacosta recently joined Chelsea from Torino.

--IANS

