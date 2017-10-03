Italy's Andrea Belotti Out for Four Weeks

Italian international striker Andrea Belotti has been ruled out for four weeks after damaging ligaments in his right knee, his Serie A club Torino confirmed on Monday.

The 23-year-old will miss Italy's two remaining World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania this month, and possibly the play-offs in mid-November.

Belotti -- who has four goals in 11 games for Italy and five in eight games for Torino this season -- sprained his right knee during Sunday's 2-2 Serie A draw against Verona.

Italy have also lost Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Daniele De Rossi for qualifiers against Macedonia on Friday and Albania next Monday.

Coach Giampiero Ventura had already called up Chievo striker Roberto Inglese, Inter Milan's Roberto Gagliardini, Cagliari's Nicolo Barella and Atalanta's Bryan Cristante, earning his first Italy call a day after scoring against Juventus.