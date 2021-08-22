Italian Youth Gets QR Code of COVID-19 Green Pass Tattooed on His Arm

Rome, August 22: In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, several countries across the world have made a COVID-19 vaccination certificates, negative report among others compulsory for travel and availing certain facilities. People tend to carry these documents, hard or soft copies, along. But what happens if you forget to take them in an essential outing or somehow they get misplaces? This 22-year-old student from Italy has a perfect answer to this. Andrea Colonnetta has got the QR code of his Italian green pass tattooed onto his left arm. Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Her New Forearm Tattoo Featuring Hindu Goddess (View Pic).

Colonnetta has the QR code, a matrix of boxes, as a tattoo on the underside of his left arm. He took to Instagram sharing a picture of his unqiuw tattoo and wrote 'So I always have it with me.' He told the Corriere della Calabria newspaper "It's certainly something original, I like to be different." Colonnetta also said that he did not gave much thought beforehand but decided to get it after talking with his tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone, reported Daily Mail. Adam Levine Gets His 27th Tattoo, Says ‘Today Was Ouch but Worth It’ (View Pic).

The Italian green pass is a certificate of any person's COVID-19 status and includes that the holder has been vaccinated against coronavirus or have recovered from the infection or has tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours. Ever since the international and internal barriers started to ease, countries have made such official reports mandatory for travel and other purposes.

