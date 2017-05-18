Italian Open: Djokovic, Zverev Progress to Quarterfinal

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Djokovic seemed in full control when he went 3-1 up in the second set but allowed the Spaniard to fight back to 4-4 before going on to seal the match.

Djokovic next faces either Kei Nishikori or Juan Martin Del Potro.

Third-seeded Stan Wawrinka went out of the tournament after losing 7-6 (1), 6-4 to American John Isner, who served up 19 aces in their match.

Fellow American Jack Sock will be hoping to pull off an even bigger shock when he takes on Rafael Nadal later.

In the women's draw, Venus Williams beat Johanna Konta 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Zverev defeats local hope Fognini

Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated home favourite Fabio Fognini in straight sets in the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday in a match which saw the Italian lose his cool over a line call and fail to recover.

Fognini, who beat world number one Andy Murray in the previous round, lost the first set 6-3 and his game deteriorated early in the second set, when the Italian argued with umpire Mohamed Lahyani over a Zverev serve.

Lahyani got out of his chair to check a mark at Fognini's request, but told the Italian to "stop talking" after a disagreement over which mark it was.

Zverev, who turned 20 last month, wrapped up the second set 6-3, and will play Canada's Milos Raonic, the number five seed, in the quarter-finals.

In other matches, John Isner defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-4 and Milos Raonic defeated Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-2.

Isner will take on Marin Cilic who prevailed over David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.