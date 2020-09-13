    Italian national held with charas in Himachal's Kullu

    Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old Italian national was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with 1.63 kg of charas on Sunday evening, police said.

    Claudio Piccirilli was arrested by a team of the Bhuntar police after the recovery of the charas at the Bajaura check-post when he was going from Manali to Delhi in a bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

    He said Piccirilli had come to India before the national coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

    The SP said he had hidden charas in his briefcase.

    He was going to Delhi after staying at a guest House in Manali, he said, adding that a case is being registered and further investigation is under way. PTI DJI RDK RDK

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.