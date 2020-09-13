Italian national held with 1.6 kg charas

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kullu district police arrested an Italian national and seized 1.633 kgs of cannabis from his possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

According to the Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Kullu District Police, 52-year-old Italian national, Claudio Piccirilli, resident of Italy who stayed in a guest house in Manali, has been arrested by a police team of PS Bhuntar along with 1.633 kg Charas at Bajaura Naka check-post in Chamunda Volvo bus which was going from Manali to Delhi.

He arrived in the region nearly two weeks ago and was on the way to Delhi when he was apprehended from a bus en route to Delhi. (ANI)





