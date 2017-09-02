Italian Grand Prix: Record 69th Career Pole Position For Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton was 1.148 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second place as title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari could manage only eighth.

Lewis Hamilton went into the record books after breaking the all-time record for pole positions on Saturday. This was the 69th time he finished in pole position with a sensational performance in wet qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

According to a BBC report, Hamilton was 1.148 seconds quicker than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second place as title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari could manage only eighth.

But Vettel will start sixth because of grid penalties for Verstappen and team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who was third. Lance Stroll took a stunning fourth.

The Williams driver finished ahead of another notable performer as Frenchman Esteban Ocon took fifth in the Force India.

Speaking after the qualifying race, he said “I am so happy,” Hamilton said. “To do this here in such a historic circuit and beautiful country, I am going to have some pasta tonight to celebrate.”

Hamilton’s pole moves him one ahead of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher and it was a performance worthy of such a momentous achievement.

Hamilton heads into the race seven points behind Vettel – the difference between first and second places – but has his team-mate Bottas, who will start fourth after qualifying sixth.