Italian Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso, Red Bull drivers slapped with grid penalties for upcoming race

>Monza, Italy: Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and both Red Bull drivers will be hit by grid penalties for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, it was confirmed Friday.

Two-time former champion Alonso faces a likely 35-place penalty after Honda fitted an upgraded engine to his McLaren for opening practice on Friday.

The Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo face 15 and 20-place penalties respectively for having new power unit components fitted for Monza.

Like Alonso, who on Friday switched back to an older engine for second practice, they are choosing to take their penalties in Italy to improve their prospects for success in Singapore, where their cars are better suited to the street track.

Sainz faces a 10-place penalty for taking an unscheduled fifth power unit element.

"Yes, we are being a bit strategic about it," said Ricciardo of the decision to take advantage of a system that has been widely criticised.