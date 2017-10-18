Istiklol eliminate Bengaluru from AFC Cup

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Bengaluru FC crashed out of the AFC Cup football tournament following a 2-2 draw with Istiklol FC in the second leg of the Inter-Zone Final here on Wednesday.

Nuriddin Davronov (4th minute) and Dmitry Barkov (56th) scored for the visitors from Tajikistan while Rahul Bheke (24th) and Sunil Chhetri (65th) replied for the hosts.

Bengaluru were reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time as Harmanjyot Singh Khabra was sent off following a second yellow card.

Istiklol clinched the tie 3-2 on aggregate as they had won the first leg 1-0 at home.

Istiklol will now face defending Champions Air Force Club of Iraq in the final on November 4.

