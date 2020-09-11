Issues raised by Rahul on economic crisis, industries shutting down justified: Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said the issues that have been raised by former party chief Rahul Gandhi recently are justified as industries are shutting down, the economic scenario of the country is grim and people are losing their jobs.

'The issues raised by Rahul Gandhiji are justified. The country is facing an economic crisis, industries are shutting down, 2.10 crore people have lost their jobs, salaries are being cut and on the other hand, China is entering our territory,' Pilot told reporters here.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also alleged that other issues are being talked about to divert people's attention from the border tension between India and China.

He said the entire country will be with the government if it takes any action.

In a series of tweets, Gandhi has raised issues related to the Chinese aggression on the India-China border, job loss, unemployment, fall in the GDP growth rate etc.

Pilot appreciated the initiative started in Rajasthan by a committee appointed by the Congress high-command under the party's national general secretary and in-charge of the state, Ajay Maken, to obtain feedback from people on various issues.

'It is a good platform. Holding a feedback programme is a good tradition in democracy. I hope that the high-command will take action on the feedback given to the state in-charge,' he said. PTI AG RC