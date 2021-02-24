‘Issue With Telecom Links’: Tech Glitch Halts Trading at NSE

Trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was halted on Wednesday, 24 February, amid a technical glitch as the live price quotes of spot Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes stopped updating.

Following the glitch, NSE took to Twitter to say:

"“We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved.” "

They also informed that “the NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy.”

“We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system.”

According to NDTV, the Nifty 50 index has been stuck at 14,820 and Nifty Bank at 35,626.60, since 10:15 am.

Meanwhile, trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange has been underway normally.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

(With inputs from NDTV.)