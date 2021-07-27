Issue of OBC Reservation in Medical Education Should be Resolved Out of Court: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the issue of OBC reservation in all India quota of medical education and said it should be resolved by concerned ministries out of court, according to government sources.

The demand has been pending for several years now despite several litigations being made in courts.

For now, 15% of undergraduate and 50% of post graduate seats in state-run medical colleges are earmarked as All India Quota. There are reservations for SC and ST in this quota but not for OBCs.

The quota is filled through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in medical colleges in states and Union Territories.

At the same time, PM Modi has also directed that the ministry of health and family welfare to implement reservation of the economic weaker section (EWS). The PM asked officials on July 26 to review the position of implementation of EWS reservation by various states for medical education, according to sources.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya, secretaries of education, health and family welfare, laws and justice and social welfare as well as senior officers of PMO remained present in the meeting on July 26.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here