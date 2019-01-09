Issue-driven film 'The Invisible Masks' to release in India in 2019

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) National Award-winning directors Mahesh Manjrekar, Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury have joined forces to shoot "The Invisible Masks".

Adaptation of four short stories, the film tackles homosexuality, mental illness, people leading double lives and other hot button social issues in India, reports variety.com.

The film, releasing later this year, is a portmanteau, without connecting or recurring elements, and is currently in advanced post-production. Each of the directors developed and produced their own section independently.

The overall film is produced and financed by Venus Worldwide Entertainment, and partly-financed by Armaan Ventures. A major OTT platform is expected to give the completed work a release in India and elsewhere, without recourse to festival or theatrical outings. Suchhanda Chatterjee is set as the co-producer.

Roy Chowdhury, who previously directed "Pink", directs a section about mental illness, reports variety.com.

"The story of this short film is, I feel, very relevant to our present times, where everyone seems to be playing someone and getting played. The theme (of betrayal) inspired me to think of the story of a married couple and explore the usually unspoken shades of grey in every relationship.

"I have attempted to make a psychological thriller revolving around the lives of the current generation, where people have become lonelier and increasingly dependent on technology to feel secure and happy," Chowdhury said.

"I am taking the opportunity to reveal a few facts of life, which even in this day and age, make people cringe," said Sarkar. His story tackles arranged marriage and being gay.

"My story revolves around a young man and an older woman. It was Suchhanda's story which I developed and made my own," said Priyadarshan.

"Sometimes people pretend to be someone else and act in a different way, everyone carries an invisible mask," said Manjrekar, whose story is about living a secret for life.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg