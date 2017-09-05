ISSF World C'ship: Ankur Mittal settles for silver in double trap

Moscow [Russia], Sept 5 (ANI): Indian shooter Ankur Mittal settled for the silver medal in the double trap event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Shotgun Championship here on Tuesday.

Although Mittal led from the front since the word go, it was in the final four shots when Russia's Vitaly Fokeev took over and eventually won the finals.

Mittal finished with 66 points in contrast to Fokeev's 68. China's Binyuan Hu settled for the bronze with 50 points in the summit showdown.

The 25-year-old shot brilliantly throughout the day, finishing top in the qualification round with a score of 145 out of a possible 150.

He shot the score of 28, 30, 29, 30, 28 in five rounds of the qualification.

Meanwhile, in the finals of the juniors' double trap event, 17-year-old Ahvar Rizvi also clinched a silver medal with a score of 66 points.(ANI)