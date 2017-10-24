ISSF WC Final: Jitu Rai, Heena Sidhu strike gold in 10m Air Pistol event

New Delhi [India], Oct. 24 (ANI): Ace shooters Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu brought joy to the Indian squad competing at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rife/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, as they clinched gold in the 10m mixed team air pistol event.

Jitu and Heena shot a score of 483.4 to finish just ahead of the French pair of Florian Fouquet and Celine Goberville, who picked the silver medal with 481.1 points.

China's Xiaoxue Cai and Wei Yang settled for the bronze after finishing third with a score of 418.2.

Earlier in the day, Jitu and Heena qualified for the final at the top position after scoring 767/800 in the qualification round. The Indian duo was followed by the France (766) and Chinese team (764).

Jitu and Heena had also clinched gold in the 10m mixed team air pistol event at the World Cup Rifle/Pistol series being held in Gabala, Azerbaijan in June by beating Russia 7-6 in the finals.

It should be noted that the mixed team competitions were organised as test events in the World Cups held earlier this year and will be making their Olympic debut in the Tokyo 2020 Games.(ANI)