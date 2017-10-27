ISSF WC Final: Amanpreet Singh strikes bronze in 50m pistol event

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Amanpreet Singh handed India their second medal in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rife/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, by bagging a bronze medal in the men's 50m pistol event here on Friday.

Amanpreet shot a score of 202.2 in the finals to finish behind Serbia's Damir Mikec (229.3) and Oleh Omelchuk (228), who picked up gold and silver respectively.

Meanwhile, Jitu eliminated from the men's 50m pistol event after finishing at seventh spot.

Amanpreet, who has appeared in 21 World Cups so far, won his first medal at the ISSF World Cup earlier in March this year when he clinched a silver medal in the 50m pistol event.The event also saw Jitu Rai winning the Gold medal in the tournament.

Earlier, ace shooters Jitu and Heena Sidhu brought joy to the Indian squad by striking gold in the 10m mixed team air pistol event on the opening day on Tuesday.(ANI)