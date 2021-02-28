ISRO Successfully Launches Brazil’s Amazonia-1, 18 More Satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Amazonia-1 satellite of Brazil from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, 28 February at 10:24 am.

Watch Live: Launch of Amazonia-1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 https://t.co/8g9vk1C5es — ISRO (@isro) February 28, 2021

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) rocket, 53rd mission of PSLV, launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite as the primary one with 18 co-passenger satellites which include 13 from the United States of America.

Further, PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 makes for the first dedicated commercial mission of ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

“This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory,” ISRO reportedly said in a statement.

ISRO’s first space mission for 2021 is one of the longest for a PSLV rocket and is expected to conclude 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds into its flight.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and one Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

For the third time, ISRO will be using the PSLV rocket's DL variant that will have two strap-on booster motors. This rocket variant was used the first time to put into orbit the Microsat R satellite on 24 January 2019.

The PSLV is a four stage/engine rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively with six booster motors strapped on to the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.

During the flight of the 19 satellites, the rocket’s fourth stage engine will be cut off and restarted a couple of times, the first one will be at 16 minutes into its flight. Seventeen minutes into its flight, the rocket will sling the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1.

Just over one hour into its flight, the rocket's engine will be restarted for about nine seconds before it is shut down again. After 1 hour, 49 minutes and 52 seconds, the rocket's engine will be reignited for eight seconds after which the 18 piggyback satellites will be put into orbit.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

