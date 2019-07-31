ISRO to set up Technical Liaison Unit in Moscow

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar made an announcement that India will have a Technical Liaison Unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Moscow. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said, "We have decided to have a Technical Liaison Unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Moscow. The unit will collaborate with Space agencies/industries in Russia and neighbouring countries for mutually synergetic outcomes. The Cabinet has approved memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ISRO and the Bolivian Space Agency on Cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.