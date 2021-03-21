ISRO to Set-up ‘Space Technology Incubation Center’ at NIT-Rourkela

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to establish a ‘Space Technology Incubation Center’ (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela to carry out research and product development in space technology and applications. This Centre will enable start-ups to build applications and products that could be used in future space missions, the NIT informed.

NIT-Rourkela will provide its laboratories, facilities, and expert faculties to meet these objectives. The upcoming centre will promote startups, capacity-building, innovations, and research in Space Technology in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand besides the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The MoU between ISRO and NIT Rourkela for setting up the S-TIC was signed on March 18 virtually. “This collaboration with ISRO will open up new opportunities for research & development as well as space start-ups. It will also offer a great opportunity for academia to collaborate with industries and contribute in this Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the Space Technology sector initiated by ISRO,” the NIT said in an official statement.

Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary Department of Space, Government of India, said that students and research scholars will execute real projects given by ISRO. Students will work under the guidance from expert faculties, mentors from ISRO and relevant industries.

Addressing the virtual meeting for signing the MoU, Prof. Animesh Biswas, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “I heartily thank ISRO Chairman and Director of CBPO (Capacity Building Programme Office) for selecting NIT Rourkela in the Eastern Region for setting up of S-TIC. NIT Rourkela’s Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy is one among the best in the country. ISRO’s support will further enhance our research infrastructure.”

ISRO will provide an annual Grant-in-Aid of Rs 2 crore for a period of up to two years to NIT-Rourkela as seed money for setting up the S-TIC. The seed money would be utilised for facility augmentation to carry out the research projects and product development taken from ISRO. NIT Rourkela will provide the required infrastructure inside its academic campus under the supervision of Prof. Susmita Das from NIT Rourkela.