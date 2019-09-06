ISRO selects 9-year-old Bushra to watch Chandrayaan-2 moon landing with PM Modi

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) one of the most ambitious projects, Chandrayaan-2 is going to pull off soft landing on moon's surface on September 06 midnight. Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander will begin its final decent to pull off a soft landing on the lunar surface. ISRO has also invited students, who have been selected from all over the country to watch the soft landing. These students got selected after winning a space quiz. These students will watch the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters. One of the students, Nine-year-old Bushra Alam from West Bengal's Bardhaman also got an opportunity to see the landing. A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar South Pole. The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on lunar surface is scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, September 07, 2019. This will be followed by the Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.