ISRO will not stop striving till they reach target: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 07, that ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) will not stop striving till they reach the target. "I was really inspired by the courage and resolve shown by our ISRO scientists. How to work towards your aim irrespective of big challenges is what I learnt from them. They will not stop striving till they reach the target," said PM. Chandrayaan-2, India's 'complex' mission to the moon's south pole, made headlines globally after the ISRO lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 just moments before its scheduled soft landing on Saturday.