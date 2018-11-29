ISRO launches HysIS and 30 other satellites on PSLV-C43

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its workhouse rocket PSLV-C43 carrying India's earth observation satellite HysIS and 30 other satellites, including 23 from the United States, Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Thursday. The Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HysIS) will take photographs of planet Earth in multiple frequencies with a mission life of over five years. It can provide universal coverage and give valuable data on agriculture, forestry, geological environments, coastal zones, and inland waters. The total weight of 30 co-passengers satellites is 261.5 kg. All these satellites will be placed in a 504 km orbit by PSLV-C43. The satellite will be placed in 636 km polar sun synchronous orbit with an inclination of 97.957 degrees. Apart from the HysIS, 30 other co-passengers satellites from eight countries were also launched. The countries are the US (23 satellites), Australia, Canada, Columbia, Finland, Malaysia, Netherlands and Spain (one satellite each).