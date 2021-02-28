



ISRO launches Brazil

28 Feb 2021: ISRO launches Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 satellites; first launch of 2021

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the primary satellite Amazonia-1 of Brazil along with 18 co-passenger satellites.

The satellites were launched atop the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

Notably, this is ISRO's first mission of 2021 and the first time a Brazilian satellite was launched into space by an Indian rocket.

The blastoff was scheduled at 10:24 am from SHAR.

The co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI).

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been engraved on the top panel of the spacecraft to show gratitude for his Aatmanirbhar initiative.

The SKI is also sending an e-copy of the Bhagavad Gita, saved on an SD-card.

Amazonia-1: What is Amazonia-1?

Amazonia-1, which weighs 637 kilograms, is the optical earth observation satellite of Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

According to a statement from ISRO, the satellite "would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory."

Other satellites: What are the other 18 satellites?

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from ISRO's Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and SKI's SD SAT).

The 14 others are from ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India (NSIL).

The launch was originally scheduled to carry 20 co-passenger satellites, however, two of them canceled this past week due to technical reasons.

Due to restrictions imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch viewing gallery at SDSC SHAR is closed and the gathering of media personnel is not allowed. However, the live telecast of the launch is available on ISROs' website and social media channels.