ISRO to launch two British satellites

India's space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is under preparation to launch a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) that would carry two British satellites. The PSLV-C42 will be launched on Sunday (September 16) night. It will carry two earth observation satellites of Britain's Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL), NovaSAR and S1-4, weighing 450kg each. India is seeking a larger share of the more than $300 billion global space industry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to project it as a global low-cost provider of services in space.