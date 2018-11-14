ISRO to launch GSAT-29 satellite on Nov 14

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch GSLV-MK-III D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. ISRO informed that the launch will possibly take place on November 14 at 17:08 (IST), if weather conditions allowed. Weather is playing a major role in the launch as cyclone Gaja is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast on November 15. The mission hosts the launch of India's high throughput communication satellite. GSAT-29 weighs 3423 kg and will be located at 55 �E longitude, designed for a mission life of 10 years.