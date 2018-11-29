ISRO Chairman announces upcoming missions after successful HysIS, other satellite launches

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its workhouse rocket PSLV-C43 carrying India's earth observation satellite HysIS and 30 other satellites on Thursday. Chairman of ISRO, Dr K Sivan in an addressed lauded the launch and the people behind it, and further informed of the missions coming up under ISRO. The Chairman said, "We are seeing the road ahead of us, Sriharikota is full of traffic. We are going to have another spectacular mission of GSAT-1, that is the heaviest satellite India has made. It is going to be launched from French Guiana on December 5 at 2:08 am." He further added, "Subsequently in December, we are planning to have another excellent mission, a long-awaited mission that GSLV is going to launch the GSAT-7A. Next year, we are going to have another major mission 'Chandrayaan-2'."