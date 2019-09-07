ISRO has achieved several landmarks till date: Kapil Sibal on Chandrayaan-2

India's ambitious second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 was expected to make its soft landing on the surface on the moon on September 07. However, Chandrayaan 2's lander 'Vikram' lost communication with the ground stations just minutes before soft landing. While speaking to ANI, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "In research and human achievements there is no end. In the cosmic universe every research will be new and unique. At one point no one knew that earth is round in shape nut today we have reached somewhere else. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started its work in 1969 and achieved several landmarks till date."