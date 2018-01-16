Isreali PM reaches Agra on his third day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Agra with wife Sara on Tuesday. The two were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On their arrival at Agra, they reached at Hotel Amar Vilas. The Israeli PM along with his wife will have lunch with CM Yogi later in the day. On Monday, India and Israel signed nine memorandum of understandings. Netanyahu is on a six-day visit to India. On his arrival, he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with whom he held delegation level talks and met President Ram Nath Kovind and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.