Isreali PM Benjamin Netanyau to visit India

Israel's Prime Minister will visit India on Sunday for a six-day state visit to hold delegation level talks with his Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Israeli PM will be accompanied by a 130-member delegation involved in agriculture, cyber and defence industries. The two Prime Ministers will hold delegation level talks later in the day. The two sides will sign agreements and also issue a joint press statement. The Israeli Prime Minister will call on President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day. Later in the day, he will call on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The visit is succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel six months before.