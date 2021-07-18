Spyware Pegasus Used to Snoop on Indian Journos, Mins & Activists: Report

A report published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers that includes over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and rights activists.

The report published by The Wire, said that the 'leaked data includes the numbers of top journalists at big media houses like the Hindustan Times, including executive editor Shishir Gupta, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and Indian Express'.

Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group, was earlier in the news in late 2019 when it was found that spies used the spyware to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users around the world, including 121 Indians.

The leaked list of names was provided to The Wire and 15 other international news organisations by France-based media non-profit, Forbidden Stories, and Amnesty International, as part of a collaborative investigation called the Pegasus Project.

What Does the Report Say?

According to the news report, while the presence of the numbers in the list does not confirm that the device was 'infected with Pegasus or subject to an attempted hack', the Pegasus Project believes that the list included potential targets who might have been identified in advance for possible surveillance attempts.

According to The Wire, an independent forensic analysis of 10 Indian phones from the list showed that they were either hacked or attempted to have been hacked by Pegasus.

The media organisations working together were able to identify the owners of over 1,571 numbers spread across at least 10 countries and forensic analysis of some of the devices showed the presence of Pegasus.

The parent company of the spyware NSO has denied that the leaked list was linked in any way to the functioning of its software. In response to the Pegasus Project, NSO has said that people in the list were not targeted by the governments using Pegasus but were maybe a part of a larger list of numbers that other customers of theirs used for different purposes.

A majority of the journalists featured in the list were based out of the national capital, the report said. However, it also added that the list of journalists from the leaked list could not be considered exhaustive.

Commited to Ensuring Right to Privacy: Indian Govt

The government of India, in its response to inquiries on the 'Pegasus Project' media report, said, "India is a robust democracy that is committed to ensuring the right to privacy to all its citizens as a fundamental right."

"The allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people have no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever," the government's response added.

The government reiterated that the Minister of Electronics and IT had said that there has been "no unauthorised interception by Government agencies," without mentioning the use of Pegasus.

What Happened in 2019?

Two years back, WhatsApp had informed several Dalit rights lawyers and activists of the spyware attack that had targeted them in May 2019, the activists had told The Quint.

Among the 121 Indian citizens who were victims of surveillance are Bhima Koregaon lawyer Nihal Singh Rathod, Elgar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde, Bastar-based human rights lawyer Bela Bhatia, jailed activist Sudha Bharadwaj's lawyer Shalini Gera, Gadchiroli-based lawyer Jagdish Meshram among others.

In October 2019, WhatsApp had said it was suing NSO Group in what it called was a 'cyber attack'.

Responding to allegations by WhatsApp, the Israeli company had said that 'there is no dispute the alleged use of Pegasus to message 1,400 foreign WhatsApp users in April and May 2019 was done by sovereign governments in foreign countries'.

Answering questions in the Lok Sabha, Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 28 November 2019 said that there had been 'no unauthorised interception' of citizens' phones by the government.

What is Pegasus?

Pegasus exploits a vulnerability via WhatsApp to get into a user's device and gains access to all the apps on the phone.

The spyware contains code that is capable of spying, collecting data, and reporting back on what the user does on the device – everything; calls, emails, texts, location, app data, etc. It remotely collects all the information about a target's device, wherever they are.

According to the NSO Group's own product description manual, the spyware gives the attacker 'unlimited' access to the target's devices.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Spyware Pegasus Used to Snoop on Indian Journos, Mins & Activists: ReportPegasus Spyware: What Is It & Should You Worry?