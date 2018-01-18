Israeli PM showers love at 'Shalom Bollywood' eve, says 'I love Bollywood'

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met attended the exclusive 'Shalom Bollywood' evening that attracted a galaxy of leading actors, directors and producers including Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday. Netanyahu praised Bollywood saying that the world, including Israel, loves Bollywood while addressing the gathering. Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai, Imtiaz Ali,Ronnie Screwvala, Sara Ali Khan attended the event with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. India and Israel on Monday had signed a MoU on filmmaking. With this, both sides envisage establishing a framework for encouraging all audiovisual media output, especially the co-production of films for the benefit of the film industries of both the countries.