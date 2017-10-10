'Israeli pitch invaders posed no threat to Spanish football team'

Madrid, Oct 10 (IANS) Six Israeli pitch invaders, including one allegedly carrying a knife, who were detained by police as they approached Spain footballers following Israel's 0-1 home loss at Jerusalem's Teddy stadium did not pose a threat to the visiting team, the Spanish football federation said on Tuesday.

Earlier reports from digital Israeli news outlets Ynet and Times of Israel that one of the spectators who jumped the barrier at Monday's 2018 World Cup qualifier approached Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco Alarcon with a knife have since been downplayed by the federation and regional police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, reports Efe.

"There was no security incident. The usual security measures were carried out last night, during and after the game," Rosenfeld told Efe.

Images from the game show the pitch invader approaching Malaga-born Isco, 25, before he was swiftly removed from the ground by security.

A total of 4.9 million people tuned into Spain's La 1 channel to watch the game on Monday evening.

Spain have already secured their spot in the 2018 World Cup.

Israel fell short, winning only three games in the qualifying stages.

