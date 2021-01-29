Israel Treating Bomb Blast Near Its Delhi Embassy as Incident of Terrorism, Says Official

Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."

The low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi. The Delhi Police said the blast took place near the pavement and that the windscreens of three cars nearby have been damaged. Shortly after the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said an alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast, and that enhanced security measures have been put in place.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet expressed concern at the news. "Agencies are determining the nature and cause of the blast. Thankfully, no loss of life reported yet. Any attempt to disturb the peace of Delhi should be firmly dealt with," he said.

Several senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau, including officers of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Crime Branch, have arrived at the scene to investigate the blast. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also on the way to probe.

According to sources, the Delhi Police Commissioner has also visited the spot. The National Security Guard's bomb disposal team is on standby as well.