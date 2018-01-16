Israel PM applauds Modi for upgrading India in ease of business

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated the 3rd annual Raisina Dialogue along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the National Capital on Tuesday. While delivering his speech, the Israeli PM emphasised on free markets as the necessary tool for development of economy as they are helpful in producing the technology. He said that technology is the policy that makes it possible for firms to do business and in turn become business friendly. He added that to become an economic power the main job of both India and Israel is to cut bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business. Meanwhile, he applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of moving India in the scale of ease of doing business in 42 places. Prime Minister Netanyahu will be the first foreign head of government to speak at the Raisina Dialogue. The theme of the Raisina Dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms'. Netanyahu is on a six-day visit to India. He also signed nine memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.